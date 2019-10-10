WARRENSBURG — They practiced into the fading light Wednesday, and met in the end zone as dusk settled in behind Warrensburg High School.
The Warrensburg football team had put in three hours of hard work, and head coach Mike Perrone talked about focus, not taking plays off and playing as close to perfect as possible.
The Burghers' football field will be ringed with portable generator lights on Friday for a 7 p.m. Class D showdown with Chatham. The game will determine the top two seeds for the Section II semifinals, set for Nov. 2 at Schuylerville.
"We're excited for this opportunity, to have it on our senior night," Perrone said. "It's just a great atmosphere, similar to what we had last year when Whitehall was coming to us at the end of the year. We're hoping to get the same outcome. It's going to be a dogfight, and I think our kids know that."
Both No. 12-ranked Warrensburg and Chatham come into their contest at 2-0 in Class D, 4-1 overall. They have never met in football.
The Panthers, ranked eighth in the state, moved down from Class C, where they were the Section II runners-up to Cambridge-Salem a year ago. Chatham, coming off a 28-14 win over Whitehall last week, have talented athletes like Quinten Kastner, Jayshawn Williams and quarterback Casey Sitzer leading the way this season.
"They're well-built, disciplined and a very solid program," Perrone said.
"We have a very good game plan, and we won sectionals last year," senior quarterback Mac Baker said. "We know how to win — our grade has always been a winning grade. That gives us confidence to win."
Warrensburg is a different team from the one that won Class D last season, the Burghers' first Section II title since 2004. The Burghers began the season with a new quarterback (Baker) and a younger line on both sides of the ball, but returned veteran backs like Jesse Griffin and Dylan Winchell. Still, the line has paved the way for Griffin and Winchell to each rush for more than 500 yards and a combined 13 touchdowns.
"Last year, our line was the core of the team, and now it's more like the backfield is the core, so it's kind of switched," Baker said. "Last year, every starter (on the line) was probably a three-year starter."
"It's two different teams and two different styles of leadership," Perrone said. "Both are very hard-working teams. Skills-wise, the backs are more mature and a little bit bigger, faster and stronger, and we've been a little more explosive on offense this year.
Perrone said this year's team leaders are much more laid back than the ones who graduated.
"The last group was much more vocal and authoritative, and it worked very well. They were warriors last year," Perrone said. "This senior group leads by example, and that works well, too. They can pull a younger kid under their wing and explain things, because they were in their shoes not too long ago. This is the first group that we've had for four years, so the process of learning our plays and terminology has been quicker this year."
The learning curve has been different for some, however. A merger with neighboring North Warren, 14 miles up the road, brought several new athletes to the Burghers' football program — none of whom played football before. The Cougars have never fielded a football team.
"I love it a lot actually," said North Warren junior Tanner Dunkley, who plays tight end and defensive end. "I didn't know I was going to be able to play football until halfway through the summer. Then I started going to workouts, and here we are."
"We found out there was a merger, and my dad talked me into it," said defensive back Anthony Girard, also a North Warren junior. "I ended up liking it, so I stuck with it. It's fun, and it's still family."
The influx of numbers gave the Burghers a boost — in size, too. Dunkley and Mario Willette are the team's biggest players.
"They've got some big kids that help a lot, three or four that are really helping the program a lot," Baker said. "We're glad to have them."
Perrone said it's tough to learn football from scratch, especially with Warrensburg's complex practices, as he throws his players a lot of information.
"These guys are starting fresh without much of a background," Perrone said. "That's why it takes a couple of years before you're pretty good, and some of these guys are doing a really good job with eight or nine weeks of football. Some of those guys are coming back next year and I can't wait."
Warrensburg and North Warren remain rivals in other sports, but for this fall, they're family.
"Wait 'til basketball season, though," said Dunkley with a laugh.
