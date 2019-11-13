{{featured_button_text}}

Warrensburg senior Jesse Griffin has been named the overall Most Valuable Player for Class D football in Section II.

Griffin rushed for 1,308 yards and scored 16 touchdowns to power the Burghers, who are 8-1 heading into Saturday's state quarterfinal game against Moriah.

Warrensburg sophomore Dylan Winchell was chosen as Class D Offensive MVP after rushing for 851 yards and averaging 18.1 yards per carry this season, with 12 touchdowns overall.

Chatham senior Sean King was named the Defensive MVP.

Corinth-Fort Edward co-coaches Jeff Tully and Brian Bowe were named Class D Coaches of the Year after leading the Warhawks to a 5-4 record in their first year as a merged team.

Local players named to the Class D first-team offense were running back Gabe Allen, lineman Connor Smith and all-purpose player Brody Sullivan of C-FE; Warrensburg lineman Jacob Clear; and Whitehall linemen Matt Gould and Michael Vandenburgh.

Local players named to the Class D first-team defense were Warrensburg linemen Jaron Griffin and Joe Murdick, and linebackers Tristen Hitchcock Zach Shambo; lineman Spencer Dickinson and linebacker Brendan Covey of Whitehall; and lineman Will Denton and defensive backs Damien Meade and Ashton Sullivan of C-FE.

