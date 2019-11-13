Warrensburg senior Jesse Griffin has been named the overall Most Valuable Player for Class D football in Section II.
Griffin rushed for 1,308 yards and scored 16 touchdowns to power the Burghers, who are 8-1 heading into Saturday's state quarterfinal game against Moriah.
Warrensburg sophomore Dylan Winchell was chosen as Class D Offensive MVP after rushing for 851 yards and averaging 18.1 yards per carry this season, with 12 touchdowns overall.
Chatham senior Sean King was named the Defensive MVP.
You have free articles remaining.
Corinth-Fort Edward co-coaches Jeff Tully and Brian Bowe were named Class D Coaches of the Year after leading the Warhawks to a 5-4 record in their first year as a merged team.
Local players named to the Class D first-team offense were running back Gabe Allen, lineman Connor Smith and all-purpose player Brody Sullivan of C-FE; Warrensburg lineman Jacob Clear; and Whitehall linemen Matt Gould and Michael Vandenburgh.
Local players named to the Class D first-team defense were Warrensburg linemen Jaron Griffin and Joe Murdick, and linebackers Tristen Hitchcock Zach Shambo; lineman Spencer Dickinson and linebacker Brendan Covey of Whitehall; and lineman Will Denton and defensive backs Damien Meade and Ashton Sullivan of C-FE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.