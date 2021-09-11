Warrensburg routs Helderberg Valley

WARRENSBURG 68, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Dylan Winchell scored four touchdowns as the Burghers roared past Helderberg Valley.

Winchell, who rushed for 91 yards on four carries, scored on runs of 11 and 47 yards, returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown, and caught a scoring pass from Caden Allen.

Tim Kelly added 67 yards and ran for a pair of scores for Warrensburg (2-0), which scored 40 points in the first quarter.

Also scoring for the Burghers were Landon Olden, Zach Olden and Evan LaPell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0