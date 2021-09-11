Warrensburg routs Helderberg Valley

WARRENSBURG 68, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Dylan Winchell scored four touchdowns as the Burghers roared past Helderberg Valley.
Winchell, who rushed for 91 yards on four carries, scored on runs of 11 and 47 yards, returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown, and caught a scoring pass from Caden Allen.
Tim Kelly added 67 yards and ran for a pair of scores for Warrensburg (2-0), which scored 40 points in the first quarter.
Also scoring for the Burghers were Landon Olden, Zach Olden and Evan LaPell.
Warrensburg 66, Held. Valley 0
Held. Valley (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
Warrensburg (2-0);40;14;14;0 — 68
First quarter
W — Kelly 20 run (Kelly run)
W — Kelly 44 run (Winchell run)
W — Winchell 59 punt return (Hitchcock pass from Allen)
W — Winchell 26 pass from Allen (L.Olden run)
W — Winchell 11 run (Hitchcock run)
Second quarter
W — Winchell 47 run (L.Olden run)
W — L. Olden 21 run (run failed)
Third quarter
W — Z. Olden 28 run (run failed)
W — LaPell 6 run (Beadnell run)
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!