 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrensburg routs Helderberg Valley
0 comments

Warrensburg routs Helderberg Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 68, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Dylan Winchell scored four touchdowns as the Burghers roared past Helderberg Valley.

Winchell, who rushed for 91 yards on four carries, scored on runs of 11 and 47 yards, returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown, and caught a scoring pass from Caden Allen.

Tim Kelly added 67 yards and ran for a pair of scores for Warrensburg (2-0), which scored 40 points in the first quarter.

Also scoring for the Burghers were Landon Olden, Zach Olden and Evan LaPell.

Warrensburg 66, Held. Valley 0

Held. Valley (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0

Warrensburg (2-0);40;14;14;0 — 68

First quarter

W — Kelly 20 run (Kelly run)

W — Kelly 44 run (Winchell run)

W — Winchell 59 punt return (Hitchcock pass from Allen)

W — Winchell 26 pass from Allen (L.Olden run)

W — Winchell 11 run (Hitchcock run)

Second quarter

W — Winchell 47 run (L.Olden run)

W — L. Olden 21 run (run failed)

Third quarter

W — Z. Olden 28 run (run failed)

W — LaPell 6 run (Beadnell run)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News