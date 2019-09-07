WARRENSBURG — Jesse Griffin and Tristen Hitchcock each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday as Warrensburg rolled to a 64-0 Class D football victory over Helderberg Valley in the season opener for both teams.
Dylan Winchell ran for 131 yards, including a 93-yard scoring dash, as the Burghers piled up 452 yards on the ground.
Also scoring for Warrensburg were Mac Baker, on a 60-yard run, and Anthony Girard and Andrew Beadnell.
