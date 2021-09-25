Warrensburg romps past Granville

WARRENSBURG 54, GRANVILLE 0: Dylan Winchell rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as Warrensburg cruised past Granville in Class D North play.
Winchell scored on runs of 19, 75 and 26 yards as the Burghers (1-0, 4-0) opened a 30-0 first-quarter lead.
Tim Kelly added 150 yards and two scores on 11 rushes for Warrensburg, which also got touchdown runs from Tristen Hitchcock and Caden Allen. The Burghers finished with 426 yards on the ground as a team.
Granville, which had two games canceled by coronavirus quarantines, was playing its first game of the season. The Golden Horde were held to 77 total yards, led by Matt Barlow's 51 yards on 12 carries.
Warrensburg 54, Granville 0
Warrens. (1-0, 4-0);30;8;8;8 — 54
Granville (0-1, 0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
First quarter
W — Winchell 19 run (Winchell pass from Allen )
W — Winchell 75 run (Hitchcock Run)
W — Winchell 26 run (run failed)
W — Kelly 26 run (Hitchcock run)
Second quarter
W — Hitchcock 5 run (Hitchcock run)
Third quarter
W — Kelly 8 run (Beadnell pass from Allen)
Fourth quarter
W — Allen 12 yard run (LaPell run)
