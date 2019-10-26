Warrensburg 74, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 6: Jesse Griffin rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another as Warrensburg cruised past the WarEagles in a crossover game.
Griffin scored on runs of 5, 4 and 32 yards, and passed 35 yards to Dylan Winchell for a touchdown. Winchell rushed for 139 yards and also caught an 11-yard pass from Mac Baker for a score, and Baker scored on a pair of short runs.
All three of Warrensburg's second-half touchdowns were scored on short runs by offensive linemen Mario Willette, Jaron Griffin and Zach Shambo.
The win improved the Burghers' record to 7-1 heading into next Saturday's Class D semifinal game against Helderberg Valley at Schuylerville High School.
Ryan Becker scored on a 63-yard pass from Cole Clarke for the only score for LG/H-L (3-5).
