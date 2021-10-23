Warrensburg rolls past rival Lake George

WARRENSBURG — In a rivalry game filled with big plays, three long touchdown runs by Warrensburg's Tim Kelly set the tone early.

Kelly scored on runs of 72, 67 and 62 yards to stake Warrensburg to a 22-6 first-quarter lead as the Burghers rolled to a 52-32 Class D North football victory over Lake George.

Warrensburg improved to 3-1 in the division, 6-2 overall, and wrapped up second place in Class D North. Class D teams will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams before the semifinals in two weeks.

Dylan Winchell scored four touchdowns for the Burghers, while Brendan Lamby scored four times for Lake George (1-3, 2-3).

Kelly finished with 220 yards on nine carries, and Winchell added 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 rushes, and also scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 55-yard pass from Caden Allen.

For the Warriors, Lamby scored on an 86-yard pass from Brody McCabe and on runs of 51, 8 and 12 yards. Matthew Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown run for Lake George.

McCabe completed 11 of 28 passes for 197 yards and Lamby rushed for 177 yards on just six carries.

