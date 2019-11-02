{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — Dylan Winchell and Mac Baker each scored twice to lead Warrensburg to a 60-7 Class D football semifinal victory Saturday over Helderberg Valley.

Jesse Griffin rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Burghers (8-1), who advance to the finals of the Section II Football Tournament for the second straight year.

Warrensburg, the defending Section II champ, will face either Whitehall or Chatham on Saturday at noon at Schuylerville High School.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments