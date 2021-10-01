Warrensburg rolls past Cambridge-Salem

WARRENSBURG — Dylan Winchell and Tim Kelly each rushed for three touchdowns Friday night as Warrensburg rolled to a 48-7 Class D North football victory over Cambridge-Salem.

Winchell rushed for 212 yards on 12 carries, and Kelly added another 175 yards on nine rushes, including scoring runs of 57 and 77 yards, to power the Burghers.

Tristen Hitchcock also scored for Warrensburg, which improved to 2-0 in the division, 5-0 overall. The Burghers held Cambridge-Salem to 90 yards total offense in the game.

Cambridge-Salem (0-2, 3-2) got its only touchdown in the second quarter, on Brice Burr's 8-yard scoring pass to Alex Luke.

Warrensburg 48, Cam.-Salem 7 Cambridge-Salem (0-2, 3-2);0;7;0;0 — 7 Warrensburg (2-0, 5-0);12;30;6;0 — 48 First quarter W — Hitchcock 2 run (run failed) W — Winchell 8 run (run failed) Second quarter W — Winchell 26 run (Winchell run) W — Winchell 21 run (run failed) C-S — Luke 8 pass from B. Burr (kick good) W — Kelly 57 run (Hitchcock run) W — Kelly 5 run (run failed) Third quarter W — Kelly 77 run (run failed)

