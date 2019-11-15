No matter where their game is played, the Warrensburg and Moriah football teams know each other very well.
The teams have scrimmaged every summer for years, and for the second year in a row, they meet in the Class D state quarterfinals.
The game, originally scheduled for Beekmantown on Friday night, was moved twice, first to Glens Falls, and then to Saturday at noon at Shenendehowa High School. The Plattsburgh area was hit with 10 to 12 inches of snow on Monday night, forcing the game to move.
“We’ve been watching last year’s film to get the kids hungry,” said Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone, referring to last year’s 34-16 loss to Moriah. “They’re big and physical, but we think the same of ourselves. They’re not as big as they were last year, but they’re a program — they reload.”
“They’re the same type of team as we are, we both rely on the running game,” longtime Moriah head coach Don Tesar said. “They really execute well and they’re not a one-dimensional team. It’ll come down to the run defenses, getting somebody out of their game plan.”
The Burghers come in at 9-1, after a solid 28-18 victory over Chatham for their second straight Section II title. They are led by Class D overall MVP Jesse Griffin, a senior who has rushed for 1,308 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. Sophomore wingback Dylan Winchell and senior quarterback Mac Baker are two more key offensive weapons for Warrensburg. Jaron Griffin stepped up in a fullback role and scored two touchdowns last week.
Last year, Jesse Griffin was injured and missed the state quarterfinal game, forcing Winchell and Baker into the primary rushing roles. Griffin is nicked up again this week, but has an extra day to heal.
“We feel more complete this year, with Mac and Jaron stepping up, and Dylan is a lot more ready to handle an increased role,” Perrone said. “Last year they were kind of thrust into action.”
Moriah (6-3) has not played since beating Ticonderoga 34-0 on Nov. 4 in the Section VII title game.
The Vikings are a power-running team led by Maddox Blaise, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior who has rushed for a Section VII single-season record 1,741 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior Braden Swan is another offensive weapon, scoring eight touchdowns receiving and seven more on the ground as he lines up in multiple spots.
“It’s no secret they want to get the ball to Blaise,” Perrone said. “He’s similar to (New York Jets running back) Le’Veon Bell — he finds the hole and he hits it square. We’ve told our defensive line guys, ‘You have to be disciplined to stay in your gap, because if you overlap, he’ll find it.’”
Moriah lost starting quarterback Jeff Strieble to a severe concussion in Week 2, so Todd Malbon and Mason Spring have filled in since then.
Perrone said the battles up front will be the keys to the game.
“Last year, they beat us up front. Too many times, they pushed our defensive line back into our linebackers,” Perrone said. “We have the best defensive line in the league. Jacob Clear and Joe Murdick have been unbelievable inside, and so have Tanner Dunkley and Jaron Griffin on the ends.
“They just have to hold their ground and win their individual battles, and our inside linebackers, Tristen Hitchcock and Zach Shambo, have to make tackles,” Perrone added. “We talked to the seniors about keeping the opportunity going to play another week. We’re eager for another shot to go on farther toward our ultimate goal.”
