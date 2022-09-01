Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines cruise in opener

CATSKILL — The Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines, playing their first football game as a merged program, rolled to a 58-6 non-league victory over Cairo-Durham/Catskill on Thursday night.

Brody McCabe and Landon Olden each scored two touchdowns in the game, the first on Catskill’s brand-new artificial turf field. McCabe scored on runs of 20 and 24 yards, and Olden raced for scores of 49 and 57 yards. Olden finished with 155 yards on just four carries.

Also scoring touchdowns for the Wolverines were Tristen Hitchcock, Gavin McCabe and Avery Osborne on runs, and Luke Sheldon on a 29-yard pass from Caden Allen.

Warrensburg-Lake George 58, C-D/Catskill 6 Warr-LG (1-0);22;24;12;0 — 58 C-D/Catskill (0-1);6;0;0;0 — 6 First quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 15 run (B. McCabe run) W-LG — B. McCabe 20 run (Hitchcock run) C-D/C — Fisher 56 pass (pass failed) W-LG — Olden 49 run (run failed) Second quarter W-LG — Olden 57 run (Allen run) W-LG — Sheldon 29 pass from Allen (B.McCabe pass from Allen) W-LG — B. McCabe 24 run (G. McCabe run) Third quarter W-LG — G. McCabe 38 run (run failed) W-LG — Osborne 1 run (run failed)

Girls soccer

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 6, HOOSIC VALLEY 0: Ella Moscov and Hailey Goodspeed each scored twice to lead Bolton-Warrensburg in the first round of the Stillwater Tournament.

Kara Bacon added a goal and three assists for the Eagles, who also got a goal from Madison Goodspeed and an assist from Megan Langworthy.

Hope Sherman made six saves for B-W, while Sophie Svec had eight saves for Hoosic Valley.

B-W advances to face Stillwater in the championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. at Stillwater.

STILLWATER 4, CHATHAM 2: Ellie Patenaude, Karissa Mitchell, Bella Estill and Bridget Coon scored for the Warriors in their first-round win in their own tournament.

Miranda Price recorded 14 saves for Stillwater.

Boys soccer

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, B-P 0: Connor Battle and Sam Tyler scored goals as Schuylerville blanked Broadalbin-Perth in the first round of the Foothills Cup at Glens Falls’ Morse Athletic Complex.

Battle scored on a 50-yard direct kick that was mishandled by the Patriots’ goalkeeper. Tyler tapped home a rebound late in the game to give the Black Horses an insurance goal.

Schuylerville goalie Griffin Brophy finished with six saves, including a huge stop on a breakaway.

SCOTIA 5, GLENS FALLS 1: Kofi Jack scored three goals and Xavier DeLuca added two to lead Scotia past Glens Falls in the Foothills Cup.

Zachary Place made five saves in the win.

Landan Phipps scored the lone goal on a 40-yard shot for the host Indians, who also got five saves from Ayden Grieve.

On Saturday, Glens Falls faces B-P and Schuylerville takes on Scotia at 10 a.m. at Morse Athletic Complex.

Field hockey

SCOTIA 2, CORINTH 0: Sydney Crombach recorded 12 saves, but the Tomahawks fell to Scotia in non-league action.

Maddie Malone scored twice in the second half to lead the visiting Tartans, with Lil Steward recording an assist and Maya Westbrook making five saves in goal.