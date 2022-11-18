Warrensburg-Lake George state quarterfinal postponed to Sunday

The Warrensburg-Lake George football team's first excursion into the state playoffs as a combined team was put on hold Friday.

The Wolverines' opponent — Section X champion Gouverneur, from the Watertown area — was snowed in by lake-effect snow and could not leave Friday morning.

Their Class C state quarterfinal game was rescheduled from Friday night to Sunday at 2 p.m., still at Mechanicville High School.

"Right now, we're in the middle of a lake-effect snow band — we can't even get a bus," Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin said late Friday morning. "And there's no school today, they aren't even letting the bus drivers go out. We had half our team ready to go at school this morning.

"Sunday morning it's supposed to let up, so hopefully we're able to get out there," Devlin added.

On Thursday, Cambridge-Salem's Class D state football quarterfinal against Alexander was likewise postponed by snow. Alexander, from the Batavia area in western New York, anticipated travel issues and preemptively rescheduled from Friday night to Sunday at 3 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth.

There was no word on whether the rescheduled games would affect the state semifinal schedule next weekend.