Warrensburg-Lake George shuts out Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

LAKE GEORGE — Brody McCabe, Luke Sheldon and Tristen Hitchcock each scored two touchdowns Friday night to power the Warrensburg-Lake George football team to a 50-0 Class C North win over Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley.

McCabe rushed for 174 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 51 and 1 yard, and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Sheldon, who also caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Caden Allen. Hitchcock (85 yards) added a pair of 1-yard scoring runs for the Wolverines, who improved to 3-0 in the division, 4-0 overall.

Landon Olden also scored on a 30-yard run for W-LG, which held M-HV without a first down for the entire first half and to 15 yards rushing in the game. Gavin McCabe picked off two passes for the Wolverines.

Warr.-Lake George 50, Mech.-HV 0 Mechanicville-HV (2-1, 2-2);0;0;0;0 — 0 Warr.-Lake George (3-0, 4-0);30;14;6;0 — 50 First quarter W-LG — B. McCabe 51 run (B. McCabe run) W-LG — B. McCabe 1 run (Hitchcock run) W-LG — Sheldon 54 pass from B. McCabe (run failed) W-LG — Sheldon 18 pass from Allen (Allen run) Second quarter W-LG — Olden 30 run (Hitchcock run) W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (run failed) Third quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 1 run (run failed)