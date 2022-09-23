Warrensburg-Lake George shuts out Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

LAKE GEORGE — Brody McCabe, Luke Sheldon and Tristen Hitchcock each scored two touchdowns Friday night to power the Warrensburg-Lake George football team to a 50-0 Class C North win over Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley.
McCabe rushed for 174 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 51 and 1 yard, and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Sheldon, who also caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Caden Allen. Hitchcock (85 yards) added a pair of 1-yard scoring runs for the Wolverines, who improved to 3-0 in the division, 4-0 overall.
Landon Olden also scored on a 30-yard run for W-LG, which held M-HV without a first down for the entire first half and to 15 yards rushing in the game. Gavin McCabe picked off two passes for the Wolverines.