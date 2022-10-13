Warrensburg-Lake George, Schuylerville square off in showdown

The talk of the season in Class C football has been the resounding success of the newly merged Warrensburg-Lake George team.

All the talk goes out the window Friday at 7 p.m., when the Wolverines — ranked 15th in the state — travel to No. 1-ranked Schuylerville in a showdown of Class C North unbeatens.

Both teams are 5-0 in the division, 6-0 overall, and with only one regular-season game left before Class C playoffs, this game is for the division title.

"We told the kids all that (No. 1 ranking) did was increase the size of the target on us," said Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, whose team has won three straight Section II titles. "They're just excited to have a really physical, uptempo and talented football team coming to play us on Friday."

"There's been a lot of buzz around this game," W-LG head coach Mike Perrone said. "People were asking about it before we even played Stillwater and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac. Schuylerville is an unbelievable program, they're a perennial powerhouse, we have a lot of respect for them. We just look forward to the challenge."

Both teams have been tearing through their competition this season. After rallying for a 45-35 win over Wallkill in Week 0, Schuylerville has blown out five straight opponents by a combined score of 217-6. The Wolverines have outscored their first six opponents 337-38.

"This game will come down to mistakes and the big plays that you either make or don't make," Perrone said. "We have to stay disciplined because we know they will be, they're not going to beat themselves."

The Black Horses' offense is led by junior Luke Sherman, who switched from running back to quarterback this season — following older brothers Stratton and Owen in running the spread-option offense.

Luke Sherman has rushed for 526 yards and 14 TDs, and passed for 534 yards and five more scores, with Otto Bolduc as his primary receiver. Martin Flanders Jr. and Landen Cumm have combined for 722 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Schuylerville can certainly rely on its experience, with many players returning from a state runner-up team last year.

"Our sophomores, juniors and seniors in 2021 were involved in 20 football games, between seven that spring and 13 we played in the fall," Bowen said, including the Fall II season in that total. "Their experience at a high level has been through the roof. I think in looking at what we lost (to graduation), people lost sight of some kids who have a ton of experience in the last two years."

Bowen said the Wolverines present a scary mix of size and speed. They are powered by speedy Brody McCabe (860 yards, 13 TDs) and Landon Olden (545 yards, 7 TDs) and 250-pound fullback Tristen Hitchcock (373 yards, 7 TDs).

McCabe has enormous big-play capabilities, and has thrown a couple of scoring passes. Luke Sheldon is a key target if either McCabe or Caden Allen goes to the air. Many of those same athletes star on defense, as well.

"We're not going to match their size — they're bigger than us at every position," Bowen said. "These guys can go toe-to-toe with anybody from a physicality standpoint. And not just the interior positions, but on the perimeter. We'll have to have our best tackling night."

"Every game we've played, we've been the more physical team, but both of us play smash-mouth football and have guys on the outside who make big-time plays," Perrone said. "Two 6-0 teams going at it, what more can you ask for?"