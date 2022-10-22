 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Lake George romps to victory

  • 0

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 76, WATERVLIET 0: Landon Olden rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries as the undefeated Wolverines wrapped up the Class C North title.

Olden scored on runs of 19 and 66 yards, Tristen Hitchcock added a pair of short touchdowns, and Brody McCabe scored on a 35-yard run and a 45-yard interception return for W-LG (7-0, 8-0).

Avery Osborne, Gavin McCabe and Nate Hohman also ran for touchdowns for the Wolverines, and Luke Sheldon scored on a 62-yard pass from Caden Allen.

W-LG, ranked 10th in the state in Class C, finished with 401 yards total offense, and held Watervliet (1-6, 1-7) to a net gain of minus-25 yards.

