Warrensburg-Lake George romps past Rensselaer

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 72, RENSSELAER 0: Warrensburg-Lake George roared out to a 40-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the Class C North victory.
Brody McCabe returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, rushed for two scores and threw for another to highlight the Wolverines' night. Avery Osborne also rushed for two touchdowns, and Landon Olden and Nick Jeckel also ran for scores.
Luke Sheldon and Gavin McCabe added receiving touchdowns on passes from Brody McCabe and Caden Allen, respectively.
W-LG (2-0, 3-0) held Rensselaer to minus-23 yards total offense.