 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrensburg-Lake George romps past Rensselaer

  • 0

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 72, RENSSELAER 0: Warrensburg-Lake George roared out to a 40-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the Class C North victory.

Brody McCabe returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, rushed for two scores and threw for another to highlight the Wolverines' night. Avery Osborne also rushed for two touchdowns, and Landon Olden and Nick Jeckel also ran for scores.

Luke Sheldon and Gavin McCabe added receiving touchdowns on passes from Brody McCabe and Caden Allen, respectively.

W-LG (2-0, 3-0) held Rensselaer to minus-23 yards total offense.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports Today

Sports Today

Week 1 high school football schedule for Friday, Sept. 9.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News