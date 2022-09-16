Warrensburg-Lake George romps past Rensselaer

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 72, RENSSELAER 0: Warrensburg-Lake George roared out to a 40-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the Class C North victory.

Brody McCabe returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, rushed for two scores and threw for another to highlight the Wolverines' night. Avery Osborne also rushed for two touchdowns, and Landon Olden and Nick Jeckel also ran for scores.