Warrensburg-Lake George rolls past Stillwater

WARRENSBURG — Landon Olden rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead Warrensburg-Lake George past Stillwater 48-0 in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.
Brody McCabe added 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (10-0), who face Schuylerville in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.
Tristen Hitchcock also scored for W-LG, which held Stillwater (7-3) to 66 total yards on offense.
Check back later for a full story.
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
