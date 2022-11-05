 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Warrensburg-Lake George rolls past Stillwater

  • 0
Football: Warrensburg-Lake George vs. Stillwater

Brody McCabe (4) of Warrensburg-Lake George sprints by the Stillwater Warrior defense on the way to a 91-yard touchdown run on Saturday.

WARRENSBURG — Landon Olden rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead Warrensburg-Lake George past Stillwater 48-0 in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.

Brody McCabe added 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (10-0), who face Schuylerville in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

Tristen Hitchcock also scored for W-LG, which held Stillwater (7-3) to 66 total yards on offense.

Check back later for a full story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News