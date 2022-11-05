Warrensburg-Lake George rolls past Stillwater (updated with videos)

WARRENSBURG — More often than not Saturday afternoon, Landon Olden and Brody McCabe saw acres of open space in front of them.

The Warrensburg-Lake George senior backfield tandem gobbled up yardage as fast as their very swift feet could carry them, as they combined for well over 500 yards in a 48-0 Class C semifinal win over Stillwater.

The victory put the first-year merged team — now 10-0 — into the Section II championship game against Schuylerville, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

A young man of far fewer words than his whopping 334 yards — a Warrensburg record — and four touchdowns (on just nine carries), Olden simply said, “It’s all about execution. We spent the entire week learning and learning, repping it out, and came out with a great win here.”

McCabe, a senior at Lake George, added 207 yards and two scores on 15 rushes.

“I’m excited for Landon getting that school record — he deserved it,” said McCabe, who scored on runs of 79 and 9 yards. “He’s a hard-working man and he pushes me every day, and we push each other — he’s like a brother to me.”

Olden was unstoppable in the open field, taking off on touchdown runs of 48, 45, 94 and 78 yards as he found holes and bounced outside.

That had to make the Wolverines’ line of Andrew Jeckel, Tyler Powers, Max Hohman, Cooper Morehouse and Dan Barber mighty proud for their work on an unseasonably warm November day as they avenged last year’s semifinal loss.

“Our line is amazing — they always make their blocks, they’re just a great line in general,” Olden said.

“We block for each other — we’re a family,” McCabe said. “At the end of the day, we look up at that scoreboard, it doesn’t matter if I’ve got 200, or Landon’s got 300 — we won.”

As a team, W-LG racked up 623 total yards, and held Stillwater (7-3) to a net gain of 66 yards on offense. Tristen Hitchcock, who was in on seemingly every tackle for the Wolverines, added a 2-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 66-yard sprint by McCabe.

“We definitely checked off all the boxes of winning each category,” said Hitchcock, a Warrensburg senior who recently committed to wrestle at West Point next year. “Offensively, our line blocking and our running backs getting out in space and just flying, and then defensively, holding them to (66) yards and a doughnut on the scoreboard feels pretty good, a little revenge after last year’s disappointment.”

“We knew that they were going to come out and try to play smash-mouth football and try to run the ball on us, we told them we had to be physical,” W-LG head coach Mike Perrone said. “We wanted to come out and set the tone, and that’s what we did — a lot of gang tackles, flying to the football, trust in our keys and reads, and finishing.”

Stillwater’s offense was hurt by the loss of quarterback Colby Paffen, who suffered a broken collarbone in last week’s quarterfinal win over Broadalbin-Perth.

“I think mentally it would’ve been a little bit different for us — the kids came out and played hard,” Warriors coach Ian Godfrey said. “They’re a really great team, there’s no denying that. The Super Bowl next week should be a battle for sure.”

Class C Semifinal Stillwater (7-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Warr.-Lake George (10-0);20;6;15;7 — 48 First quarter W-LG — Brody McCabe 79 run (run failed), 6:56 W-LG — Landon Olden 48 run (run failed), 5:05 W-LG — Olden 45 run (B. McCabe run), :00 Second quarter W-LG — B. McCabe 9 run (run failed), :39 Third quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 2 run (Sheldon pass from Allen), 11:01 W-LG — Olden 94 run (Brad Erceg kick), 7:55 Fourth quarter W-LG — Olden 78 run (Erceg kick), 2:07