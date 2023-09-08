WARRENSBURG — Nick Jeckel scored three touchdowns for Warrensburg-Lake George on Friday evening, before lightning sparked a delay with 1:22 left in the first half.

Voorheesville opted to forfeit the rest of the game, which was called with the Wolverines leading 44-0. The Class D opener for both teams was played under portable lights at Warrensburg.

Jeckel scored on runs of 1 and 27 yards, and caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Caden Allen, who also connected with Avery Osborne for a 33-yard touchdown. Gavin McCabe and Ben Sheldon added scoring runs for W-LG (2-0 overall).

McCabe led the Wolverines with 160 yards on 10 carries, and Sheldon added 76 yards on five rushes. W-LG gained 373 total yards, and held the Blackbirds to minus-15 yards rushing.

The victory gave W-LG head coach Mike Perrone his 50th career win.