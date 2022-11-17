Warrensburg-Lake George ready for state quarterfinals

State tournament football in November sometimes entails working around the elements.

Warrensburg-Lake George headed indoors to the Adirondack Sports Complex dome in Queensbury to practice after Wednesday's early season snowfall.

The undefeated Wolverines (11-0), ranked fourth in the state, are scheduled to face Section X champion Gouverneur (8-1) in the Class C state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville High School.

For Cambridge-Salem, expected heavy snow in western New York forced the state to push back the Class D state quarterfinal from Friday to Sunday. C-S is now scheduled to face Alexander, the at-large team from Section V, on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth.

To Wolverines head coach Mike Perrone, just getting out of Section II is an accomplishment in itself.

Last week, Warrensburg-Lake George pulled away to a 20-7 victory over Schuylerville for the first Section II title for Warrensburg since 2019, and since 2001 for Lake George.

"We're happy to win a Section II title, especially with how tough Class C is in our section — to still be standing is a good feeling," Perrone said. "We're happy, but not satisfied. We want to keep our run going."

Together, seniors Brody McCabe (1,414 yards, 21 touchdowns) and Landon Olden (1,409 yards, 16 TDs) have benefited from a big, powerful front line and 250-pound fullback Tristen Hitchcock (620 yards, 13 TDs) paving the way for them. Quarterback Caden Allen (545 passing yards, 8 TDs) doesn't throw the ball much, but has quality targets in McCabe and Luke Sheldon.

"They do what they do very well," Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin said. "They have good size up front, good speed. They come right at you and make you try to stop them. They bring a load when they run their fullback."

"I don't think they've played a team with our size and physicality this season," Perrone said.

Gouverneur, ranked ninth in the state, is coming off a 14-3 victory over Saranac last week in the Section VII-X playoff. The Wildcats, who reached the state finals in 2019, suffered their only loss a month ago, 16-14 to Ogdensburg Free Academy. It was Gouverneur's first regular-season loss since 2015. The Wildcats also rolled to a 53-10 win over Hudson Falls in a non-league game.

Gouverneur has good speed and quickness, led by senior Vincent Thomas (867 rushing yards) and junior quarterback Holden Stowell (713 passing yards, 9 TDs). Raine Rumble is his top receiver, Noel LaPierre is another speedy back and converted lineman Gage Cornell is the fullback.

"We have athletic linemen who can run and decent speed with our running backs," Devlin said. "We'll keep grinding it out, and hope we can win the turnover battle and the field-position battle."

"They have two backs (Thomas and LaPierre) that remind me of Tim Kelly and Dylan Winchell — not real big, but with speed if they can get outside," Perrone said, referring to last year's 1-2 punch for Warrensburg. "If you're not gap-sound and one of those guys hits a gap, they're gone."

The winner advances to the state semifinals against either Westlake or James I. O'Neill on Nov. 26 at noon at Middletown High School.