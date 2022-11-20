Warrensburg-Lake George powers into state semifinals (updated story)

MECHANICVILLE — For Tristen Hitchcock, his teammates just missing the goal line was his glory on Sunday.

Warrensburg-Lake George's 250-pound fullback crashed into the end zone seven times — all from short yardage — as the undefeated Wolverines pummeled Gouverneur by an eye-popping score of 85-34 in a Class C state football quarterfinal.

The victory puts W-LG (12-0) into the state semifinals against Section IX champion James I. O'Neill (10-2), set for Saturday at noon at Middletown High School.

Brody McCabe rushed for 333 yards and two scores on 27 carries, and Landon Olden added another 197 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushes as W-LG racked up a whopping 667 yards total offense on a frigid afternoon.

"It's kinda crazy putting up seven touchdowns," said Hitchcock, a senior who finished with 41 yards on 12 carries. His longest touchdown run was 8 yards.

"I can't thank the line enough for blocking in front of me, and for my other backs getting tackled at the 1- and 2-yard lines — that kind of helps a little bit, too," he added, with a smile directed at McCabe. McCabe had the run right before four of Hitchcock's touchdowns.

"He's tough," Wolverines head coach Mike Perrone said of Hitchcock. "You're not stopping him at 1 or 2 yards, so every time we got down there, we gave him the football."

Despite the lopsided final margin, Gouverneur (8-2) scored several big-play touchdowns, including four pass plays and a 70-yard kickoff return by Noel LaPierre.

The Wolverines' lead never seemed comfortable — they led 39-19 at halftime and the teams traded two touchdowns each in the third — until Hitchcock's sixth score made it 69-34 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Earlier in the third, Caden Allen hit Luke Sheldon with a 44-yard scoring pass. The Wolverines added nine two-point conversions on their 11 touchdowns as they scored on every drive but their last, when they ran out the clock.

The 85 points scored by W-LG set a state record for most points in a state football playoff game. Iroquois had scored 67 in a 2004 quarterfinal.

"That just shows we're relentless — we're going to keep coming, we're going to keep pounding, we're not going to stop, we're going to keep working," McCabe said. "We don't put up 200 reps in practice every day for nothing. We're ready to get back to work and continue this."

However, Gouverneur exposed an area of concern for the Wolverines by torching the W-LG secondary. Wildcats quarterback Holden Stowell completed 11 of 22 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Raine Rumble caught six passes for 134 yards and three scores. Gouverneur was held to 13 rushing yards.

"Defensively, we're a very prideful group… we certainly haven't let up 34 points in a game," Perrone said. "Credit to those guys, they have a lot of speed, a lot of weapons and they're very good. But we made some mistakes defensively that you certainly can't make at this level."

"I think the play-action got us," McCabe said. "They had a lot of speed on their team, so we have to work on our hips, keep our hips low, work on that hand-fighting and find that ball. That's something we all have to work on."

That work begins immediately as the Wolverines advance to Thanksgiving week — a short week because the quarterfinal game was rescheduled to Sunday by heavy snow in the Gouverneur area — for the first time in Warrensburg's history. Lake George reached the state championship game in 1998 and the semis in 2001.

"It's definitely unfamiliar territory for all of us — it's nice to move on to that next step finally," Hitchcock said. "We definitely have to pick it up, we have to put in the time, put in the film, put in the work this week. We have to step it up, because 34 points is pretty much our whole season total in points given up. Seeing that's kind of scary for us."

"It's a great feeling to win and we're one of four teams left — that's special, that’s very, very hard to do, these teams are all very, very good," Perrone said. "Hopefully after next week we'll be one of two teams (left) and have the opportunity to play at the (JMA Wireless) Dome."

