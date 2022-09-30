 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Lake George keeps steamrolling

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 54, STILLWATER 18: Brody McCabe and Landon Olden both topped 200 rushing yards in the Wolverines' Class C North victory at Stillwater.

McCabe rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, and Olden added 206 yards and two scores on 14 rushes for Warrensburg-Lake George.

The Wolverines (4-0, 5-0) led 16-12 at halftime, but broke open the game with three third-quarter touchdowns, including an 11-yard run by Tristen Hitchcock. W-LG pushed its lead to 46-12 on Luke Sheldon's 16-yard scoring reception from Caden Allen.

Lukas Lilac scored all three touchdowns for the Warriors (2-2, 3-2), on a run, a pass reception and a 75-yard kickoff return.

The Wolverines finished with 572 rushing yards and outgained Stillwater in total yards, 588-109.

