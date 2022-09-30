Warrensburg-Lake George keeps steamrolling

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE 54, STILLWATER 18: Brody McCabe and Landon Olden both topped 200 rushing yards in the Wolverines' Class C North victory at Stillwater.

McCabe rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, and Olden added 206 yards and two scores on 14 rushes for Warrensburg-Lake George.

The Wolverines (4-0, 5-0) led 16-12 at halftime, but broke open the game with three third-quarter touchdowns, including an 11-yard run by Tristen Hitchcock. W-LG pushed its lead to 46-12 on Luke Sheldon's 16-yard scoring reception from Caden Allen.

Lukas Lilac scored all three touchdowns for the Warriors (2-2, 3-2), on a run, a pass reception and a 75-yard kickoff return.

The Wolverines finished with 572 rushing yards and outgained Stillwater in total yards, 588-109.

Warrens.-Lake George 54, Stillwater 18 Warr.-Lake George (4-0, 5-0);8;8;24;14 — 54 Stillwater (2-2, 3-2);6;6;0;6 — 18 First quarter S — Lilac 6 run (kick failed W-LG — Olden 22 run (B. McCabe run) Second quarter W-LG — B. McCabe 3 yard run (Olden run) S — Lilac 25 pass from Paffen (kick failed) Third quarter W-LG — Olden 66 run (B. McCabe run) W-LG — B. McCabe 13 run (Sheldon pass from Allen) W-LG — Hitchcock 11 run (B. McCabe run) Fourth quarter W-LG — Sheldon 16 pass from Allen (run failed) S — Lilac 75 kickoff return (run failed) W-LG — B. McCabe 68 yard run (Olden run)