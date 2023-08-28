WARRENSBURG — For a fledgling football merger, the Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines were a frighteningly talented club a year ago.

With the right combination of players, the Wolverines trampled all in their path in 2022, rolling to the state semifinals before falling in the Class C state semifinals to end a milestone 12-1 season.

Much of that talent graduated in June, but the returning players and newcomers plugging into vacant spots want to ensure they aren't a one-hit wonder.

The fact that the Wolverines — who now include Bolton in its three-way merger, with four players from the neighboring district — are dropping to Class D this season gives them more reason to believe.

"I think they're hungry to be like last year's senior group," said head coach Mike Perrone, whose team hosts Herkimer on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lake George. "They led and paved the way, and a lot of underclassmen, a lot of guys who are going to be starters for us, learned from that group. I'm excited to see where we can get to with this group."

The Wolverines lost fullback/linebacker Tristen Hitchcock, a five-year varsity player now wrestling at West Point. Perrone isn’t worried about replacing a physical presence like the 250-pound Hitchcock.

"I think our physicality is just a mentality as a program," Perrone said. "That's something we felt every single game — we want to continue to be the more physical team. That translates from generation to generation."

They also lost more than 3,500 rushing yards in Brody McCabe (1,924 yards, 23 TDs) and Landon Olden (1,661-17), plus linemen Andrew Jeckel, Dan Barber and Cooper Morehouse. All were Class C all-state selections.

"We have 33 kids — 15 are new to our varsity roster, either they didn’t play last year or they were on modified," Perrone said. "So that's half of the team, that's a big turnover."

Still, W-LG has plenty of experienced players to build around, including quarterback Caden Allen and running back/defensive back Gavin McCabe, both seniors. Allen is a third-year starter who has grown into a leader, while Gavin McCabe could be a breakout player.

"He was that fourth back on last year's team where he probably would've been the first back on most teams, then you had 20 pounds of muscle and his speed has increased," Perrone said of Gavin McCabe.

Several other backs and receivers could touch the ball this season, including Nick Jeckel at fullback and Stevie Schloss at receiver, and all of them have speed.

The Wolverines are rebuilding their line around returning starters Max Hohman and Tyler Powers, along with newcomers Bobby Starratt and Dereck Graven.

Defensively, Perrone feels he has the depth to rotate several players at all levels. Nick Jeckel moves from defensive end to linebacker, joined by Starratt and Avery Osborne, while returning sophomore Trey Stathis could find a place up front. Several other players have great potential.

W-LG hopes to challenge fellow former Class C Stillwater and state finalist Cambridge-Salem in Class D this season.

"In terms of depth and the amount of teams that you can see are very, very good, I think the D's are very strong in Section II this year," Perrone said. "You're going to go through the gauntlet there, and if you can make it out of Section II, it puts you in a great spot."