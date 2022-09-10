Warrensburg-Lake George cruises past Granville-Whitehall

WHITEHALL -- In a clash of the two newest merged football programs, Warrensburg-Lake George cruised to a 65-0 Class C North rout of Granville-Whitehall on Saturday.

Brody McCabe rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Wolverines, who improved to 1-0 in the division, 2-0 overall.

Landon Olden, Tristen Hitchcock, Gavin McCabe, Caden Allen and Trey Stathis also rushed for touchdowns for W-LG.

Allen completed all five of his passes for 80 yards, and connected with Luke Sheldon for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Wolverines piled up 475 yards total offense on the day.

G-W (0-1, 0-2) was held to just 91 total yards.

Warr.-Lake George 65, Gran.-Whitehall 0 W-LG (1-0, 2-0);30;22;6;7 — 65 G-W (0-1, 0-2);0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter W-LG — B. McCabe 31 run (Hitchcock run) W-LG — Olden 13 run (Hitchcock run) W-LG — Sheldon 9 pass from Allen (B.McCabe run) W-LG — Hitchcock 2 run (run failed) Second quarter W-LG — B. McCabe 4 run (Allen run) W-LG — G. McCabe 30 run (run failed) W-LG — B. McCabe 13 run (Cheney pass from Allen) Third quarter W-LG — Allen 20 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter W-LG — Stathis 2 run (Erceg kick)