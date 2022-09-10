Warrensburg-Lake George cruises past Granville-Whitehall

WHITEHALL -- In a clash of the two newest merged football programs, Warrensburg-Lake George cruised to a 65-0 Class C North rout of Granville-Whitehall on Saturday.
Brody McCabe rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Wolverines, who improved to 1-0 in the division, 2-0 overall.
Landon Olden, Tristen Hitchcock, Gavin McCabe, Caden Allen and Trey Stathis also rushed for touchdowns for W-LG.
Allen completed all five of his passes for 80 yards, and connected with Luke Sheldon for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Wolverines piled up 475 yards total offense on the day.
G-W (0-1, 0-2) was held to just 91 total yards.