 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Warrensburg-Lake George cruises past Granville-Whitehall

  • 0

WHITEHALL -- In a clash of the two newest merged football programs, Warrensburg-Lake George cruised to a 65-0 Class C North rout of Granville-Whitehall on Saturday.

Brody McCabe rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Wolverines, who improved to 1-0 in the division, 2-0 overall.

Landon Olden, Tristen Hitchcock, Gavin McCabe, Caden Allen and Trey Stathis also rushed for touchdowns for W-LG.

Allen completed all five of his passes for 80 yards, and connected with Luke Sheldon for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Wolverines piled up 475 yards total offense on the day.

G-W (0-1, 0-2) was held to just 91 total yards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News