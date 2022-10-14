 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Lake George beats Horses to stay unbeaten

SCHUYLERVILLE — Brody McCabe scored two touchdowns Friday night as the Warrensburg-Lake George football team earned an 18-7 Class C North victory over top ranked Schuylerville.

McCabe rushed for 125 yards and scored the go ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Caden Allen added a scoring run for the undefeated Wolverines (6-0, 7-0).

Ollie Bolduc scored for the Black Horses (5-1, 6-1) on a 10-yard fumble return.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Warrensburg-LG 18, Schuylerville 7

Warr.-Lake George (6-0, 7-0);6;0;0;12 — 18

Schuylerville (5-1, 6-1);7;0;0;0 — 7

First quarter

W-LG — B. McCabe 80 run (run failed), 7:21

Sch — Ollie Bolduc 10 fumble return (Battle kick), :25

Fourth quarter

W-LG — B. McCabe 1 run (run failed), 9:21

W-LG — Allen 17 run (run failed), 1:23

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989.

Friday's high school sports schedule, with football games as well as soccer playoff games.

Brody McCabe and Tristen Hitchcock combined for 264 yards and three touchdowns to power Warrensburg-Lake George to a 38-14 win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.

