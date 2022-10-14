Warrensburg-Lake George beats Horses to stay unbeaten

SCHUYLERVILLE — Brody McCabe scored two touchdowns Friday night as the Warrensburg-Lake George football team earned an 18-7 Class C North victory over top ranked Schuylerville.
McCabe rushed for 125 yards and scored the go ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Caden Allen added a scoring run for the undefeated Wolverines (6-0, 7-0).
Ollie Bolduc scored for the Black Horses (5-1, 6-1) on a 10-yard fumble return.
Warrensburg-LG 18, Schuylerville 7
Warr.-Lake George (6-0, 7-0);6;0;0;12 — 18
Schuylerville (5-1, 6-1);7;0;0;0 — 7
First quarter
W-LG — B. McCabe 80 run (run failed), 7:21
Sch — Ollie Bolduc 10 fumble return (Battle kick), :25
Fourth quarter
W-LG — B. McCabe 1 run (run failed), 9:21
W-LG — Allen 17 run (run failed), 1:23
