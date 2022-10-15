Warrensburg-Lake George beats Horses to stay unbeaten (with photos, video)

SCHUYLERVILLE — Brody McCabe was seemingly everywhere at once for the Warrensburg-Lake George football team Friday night.

One moment, he was racing 80 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Other times he was taking snaps from center and returning kicks. Still others, he was gumming up the Schuylerville running game with sneaky tackles from his safety spot.

He’ll still tell you it’s a team sport.

And after the undefeated Wolverines rose up to take down Schuylerville — the No. 1-ranked team in the state — with an 18-7 Class C North victory, who’s to argue?

“Total-team win, it feels amazing,” said McCabe, the speedy Lake George senior who rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 14 carries and connected on one big pass to set up his own go-ahead touchdown. “I know a lot of people doubted us, but deep down we believe in ourselves, and we know nobody’s going to outwork us.”

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” head coach Mike Perrone said after his 15th-ranked Wolverines (6-0, 7-0) locked up the Class C North title with one week to go. “It’s a huge program win in our first year, something that you can certainly be exceptionally proud of.”

After the game, Perrone spoke to his team about overcoming adversity, something W-LG had to do after a first half that saw the Wolverines — apart from McCabe’s 80-yard touchdown sprint — gain only 26 total yards and punt four times.

Schuylerville’s only score came on a wacky play near the end of the first quarter. The Black Horses (5-1, 6-1) ran a trick play, as quarterback Luke Sherman (89 yards, 23 carries) walked toward the sideline to get a play, but Schuylerville snapped the ball to Ollie Bolduc.

Bolduc tried throwing to Sherman in the end zone, but Gavin McCabe intercepted the pass and ran it out. However, Bolduc stripped him of the ball, snagged it in mid-air and ran 10 yards for the touchdown and a 7-6 Horses lead.

That was a deflating play, but the Wolverines refused to knuckle under, grinding Schuylerville to a halt on a second-quarter drive to the W-LG 14.

The Wolverines spent the second half stuffing Schuylerville’s high-powered running game. The Horses gained 158 total yards in the first half, and only 41 after halftime.

“We think we’re a very, very sound football team, especially on defense,” Perrone said. “They’re a team that’s been scoring 48, 50 points per game. To really limit them and limit their run game, we’re super proud of that.”

The Wolverines took advantage of good field position for their go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, starting at the Schuylerville 45. Three plays in, Brody McCabe connected with Brady Cheney for a 24-yard pass — Cheney’s first varsity reception — and Landon Olden ran a sweep out of bounds at the 1.

On the next play, Brody McCabe plunged over for a 12-7 lead with 9:21 left in regulation.

“That’s just putting trust in your teammates,” he said of the pass to Cheney. “It’s a group sport, it’s not one or two guys, it’s a whole 11 and guys on the sideline. It takes all of us.”

“He ran really hard, he made some big-time tackles on defense where it looked like Sherman was going to break it with a quarterback run, he was our safety valve,” Perrone said of Brody McCabe. “He played a complete football game, he’s a complete football player. He played to his potential tonight.”

After getting the ball back with 5:40 to play, W-LG burned time off the clock, then iced the game with Caden Allen’s 17-yard quarterback bootleg around left end on fourth down with 1:23 to play.

“That was our MO on our headsets: let’s survive to half, we’ll get on our iPads and look at what they’re doing, we’ll make our adjustments and win the second half,” Perrone said. “And that’s exactly what we did. Credit to the kids … we fixed those six, seven things and that’s what provided those two touchdowns.”

“Everybody was swarming to the ball, everybody was getting downhill,” Brody McCabe said. “Couldn’t ask for more from the guys — keep pushing, keep pounding. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m sure we’re going to see them again, as well.”