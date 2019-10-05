{{featured_button_text}}

Stillwater 25, Warrensburg 0: Jesse Griffin rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries, but Warrensburg fell to Stillwater in a non-league clash of undefeated teams.

The Burghers, who fell to 4-1 overall, were held to 203 total yards by the tough Stillwater defense.

The Warriors improved to 5-0.

