 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrensburg falls on road to Stillwater

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
  • 0

STILLWATER — Warrensburg had no answers for Stillwater's C.J. McNeil and Caleb Dyer, who combined for 275 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Stillwater's 47-26 win in Class D non-division football game.

The Burghers (5-2) got two touchdowns apiece from Tim Kelly and Dylan Winchell, each on a run and a pass from Caden Allen. Allen connected with Winchell for a 22-yard score just before halftime, then hit Kelly with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Kelly also scored on a 76-yard run in the first quarter.

Colby Paffen completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two scores, both to Dyer on passes of 15 and 23 yards as the Warriors (4-1) built a 21-12 halftime lead.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Brandon Fish rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Hudson Falls cruised to a 49-6 Class B non-division football victory over Green Tech.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News