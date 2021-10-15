Warrensburg falls on road to Stillwater

STILLWATER — Warrensburg had no answers for Stillwater's C.J. McNeil and Caleb Dyer, who combined for 275 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Stillwater's 47-26 win in Class D non-division football game.

The Burghers (5-2) got two touchdowns apiece from Tim Kelly and Dylan Winchell, each on a run and a pass from Caden Allen. Allen connected with Winchell for a 22-yard score just before halftime, then hit Kelly with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Kelly also scored on a 76-yard run in the first quarter.

Colby Paffen completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two scores, both to Dyer on passes of 15 and 23 yards as the Warriors (4-1) built a 21-12 halftime lead.

Stillwater 47, Warrensburg 26 Warrensburg (5-2);6;6;8;6 — 26 Stillwater (4-1);0;21;19;7 — 47 First quarter W — Kelly 76 run (run failed), 6:45 Second quarter S — McNeil 4 run (Brady kick), 9:05 S — Dyer 15 pass from Paffen (Brady kick), 6:18 S — Dyer 23 pass from Paffen (Brady kick), 1:00 W — Winchell 22 pass from Allen (run failed), :30 Third quarter S — McNeil 7 run (kick blocked), 10:10 S — McNeil 9 run (Brady kick), 7:34 W — Kelly 49 pass from Allen (run good), 5:24 S — Dyer 31 run (pass failed), :31 Fourth quarter S — Hotaling 7 run (Brady kick), 9:04 W — Winchell 5 run (pass failed), 2:20

