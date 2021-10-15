Warrensburg falls on road to Stillwater

STILLWATER — Warrensburg had no answers for Stillwater's C.J. McNeil and Caleb Dyer, who combined for 275 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Stillwater's 47-26 win in Class D non-division football game.
The Burghers (5-2) got two touchdowns apiece from Tim Kelly and Dylan Winchell, each on a run and a pass from Caden Allen. Allen connected with Winchell for a 22-yard score just before halftime, then hit Kelly with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Kelly also scored on a 76-yard run in the first quarter.
Colby Paffen completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two scores, both to Dyer on passes of 15 and 23 yards as the Warriors (4-1) built a 21-12 halftime lead.
