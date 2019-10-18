{{featured_button_text}}

Warrensburg 62, Coxsackie-Athens 12: Senior Jesse Griffin rushed for 308 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns and added 38 yards through the air as Warrensburg sprinted out a 28-point halftime lead before coasting for a non-league win at Coxsackie-Athens.

The Burghers (6-1) put together a tough run defense, holding the Indians (2-5) to just 12 rushing yards on 23 carries. Senior pass rusher Jaron Griffin had three and a half sacks while Zach Shambo and Joe Murdick also combined to record a sack.

Warrensburg quarterback Mac Baker also rushed for 105 yards on just eight carries with two running scores and was 1 for 2 passing for 38 yards.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday football recap: All games reports, plus previews for Saturday's games

article

Albrecht, Kuzmich help Greenwich roll past Lake George/H-L

article

Rushing game leads Schuylerville

article

Warrensburg cruises past Coxsackie-Athens

9 updates

Load comments