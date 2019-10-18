Warrensburg cruises past Coxsackie-Athens

Warrensburg 62, Coxsackie-Athens 12: Senior Jesse Griffin rushed for 308 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns and added 38 yards through the air as Warrensburg sprinted out a 28-point halftime lead before coasting for a non-league win at Coxsackie-Athens.
The Burghers (6-1) put together a tough run defense, holding the Indians (2-5) to just 12 rushing yards on 23 carries. Senior pass rusher Jaron Griffin had three and a half sacks while Zach Shambo and Joe Murdick also combined to record a sack.
You have free articles remaining.
Warrensburg quarterback Mac Baker also rushed for 105 yards on just eight carries with two running scores and was 1 for 2 passing for 38 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.