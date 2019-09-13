COHOES — The Warrensburg Burghers rushed for 506 yards and never attempted a pass in the one-sided 78-6 victory over Cohoes.
Dylan Winchell rushed three times for 132 yards and touchdowns of 25 and 30 yards. MacLane Baker added three carries for 86 yards and a scoring run of 42 yards. Baker also recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown.
Warrensburg averaged 15.3 yards per carry.
