Warrensburg cruises past Canajoharie-Fort Plain

CANAJOHARIE — Tim Kelly rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Winchell scored three times in Warrensburg's 54-8 Class D football win over Canajoharie-Fort Plain on Friday.

Kelly scored on runs of 28 and 60 yards, and Winchell added touchdowns on a 20-yard run, a 35-yard interception return, and a 75-yard pass from Caden Allen.

Landon Olden and Tristen Hitchcock also scored for Warrensburg, which improved to 3-0 overall. The Burghers, who piled up 442 yards total offense, have outscored their opponents 178-16 this season.