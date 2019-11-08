They have fought this battle once already, so the Warrensburg Burghers are anticipating another hard, physical football game in Saturday’s Class D sectional final.
The defending-champion Burghers clash with Chatham for the Section II title at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School, with the winner advancing to face Section VII champ Moriah on Friday night at Beekmantown.
It’s been a month since Warrensburg edged Chatham 8-7 in their regular-season matchup on the Burghers’ home field. The defensive struggle was a departure for the Burghers, who have outscored their opponents by an average of 49-8 this season.
“We think it will be another heck of a game,” said Warrensburg head coach Mike Perrone, whose team comes in at 8-1 and ranked seventh in the state. “The first time was truly a battle, it was punch and counterpunch all night. It’s two even teams.”
Perrone credited the Burghers’ defense and the running of senior Jesse Griffin for the Oct. 11 win. Griffin rushed for 131 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.
“It took a while to adjust to their speed, but we took away a lot of what they like to do,” said Perrone, whose team’s only loss was to Class C Stillwater. “Jesse Griffin ran incredibly hard in the game.”
Griffin has rushed for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns this season in the Burghers’ run-oriented wing-T offense, and has scored 122 points overall (16 TDs, 13 two-point conversions). Last week, he had three interceptions in a 60-7 semifinal win over Helderberg Valley.
“He’s had an amazing season, not only on offense, but on defense,” Perrone said. “He’s really stepped up to the challenge. Last year, all of our experience was up front. This year, with our younger line, he earned a lot of yards on his own early on. Now our whole offense has really been clicking the last 2-3 weeks.”
Speedy Dylan Winchell has added another 853 yards and scored 12 TDs overall, but he was limited by injury in the last Chatham game. Senior quarterback Mac Baker has added another 452 yards and eight touchdowns for the Burghers.
Defensively, Jaron Griffin leads the way with 61 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks. Freshman linebacker Tristen Hitchcock leads the team with 68 tackles, and Zach Shambo has 66.
Chatham (7-2) was a Class C finalist last season, falling to Cambridge-Salem in the title game, 41-27. The Panthers dropped down to Class D this season. They are 0-6 all-time in Section II championship games, including five losses to Hoosick Falls between 2006-13.
The Panthers are led by a stable of skill players — running backs Quinten Kastner (824 yards, 13 TDs) and Jacob Sorros, slotback Thomas VanTassel and receiver Jayshawn Williams, and dual-threat quarterback Casey Sitzer (566 passing yards, 8 TDs, mostly to Williams).
Sitzer suffered a laceration to his left (non-throwing) hand in last week’s 33-0 semifinal shutout of Whitehall. However, his father, head coach Rich Sitzer, said his son got stitches and he expects him to play. Backup Tyler Kneller played well in the Whitehall game, throwing two scoring passes.
“They’re similar to us (offensively) — they run a lot of Air Force flexbone stuff, sort of a double-wing, but a lot of traps, jet sweeps and misdirection,” Perrone said. “They have a lot of team speed. It’s a great matchup. It all comes down to which team blocks and tackles better.”
