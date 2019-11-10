SCHUYLERVILLE — Warrensburg’s efficiency Saturday was a sight to behold, and it got the Burghers their second straight sectional title.
Top-seeded Warrensburg (9-1) turned every Chatham turnover into a touchdown during the first half of its 28-18 win in the Class D final of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday at Schuylerville High School.
The Burghers will play Section VII champion Moriah in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Beekmantown.
Warrensburg plaque presentation pic.twitter.com/9HO0scQ9Zq— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) November 9, 2019
“I don’t have words for it, just so filled with joy and emotions,” said senior Jaron Griffin, who had two rushing touchdowns and his fair share of tackles defensively.
Warrensburg turned two interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points for a 22-6 halftime lead and the adequate cushion it needed late in the game to hold off a rallying Panthers squad.
Warrensburg’s Jesse Griffin intercepted Casey Sitzer’s first pass attempt at the Warrensburg 36. Nine plays and 55 yards later, Dylan Winchell ran it in from the 9-yard line for the Burghers’ first score.
Chatham got as close as it ever would on Jayshawn Williams’ spectacular grab over a Warrensburg defensive back and run for a 63-yard touchdown to make it an 8-6 Burghers lead at 7:03 of the second quarter.
Warrensburg’s fumble recovery at the Chatham 17 led to Jaron Griffin’s seven-yard touchdown run up the gut with 3:20 left in the first half.
Two Chatham plays later, the Burghers got an interception from Zach Shambo at their own 38 with 2:37 left. Eight plays later, quarterback Mac Baker put a perfectly placed pass in the hands of Winchell for a 22-6 lead.
“We had about four picks go through our hands the first time we played Chatham,” Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone said. “We watched that film (Friday) and said we need to make those plays this time. We were fortunate to come out 8-7 (the first time) and we felt like we left a lot on the table that could have changed the game.
“We thought we could stop the run and make them put the ball in the air,” Perrone added. “Thankfully we had a couple picks today and converted them. There’s no doubt that’s momentum for us.”
Winchell said it wasn’t just missed interceptions that Warrensburg could have done better against Chatham the first time they played.
“The last time we played them we were always missing blocking assignments and not really finishing our plays,” Winchell said. “We’ve been saying all week that what we left on the table we can take here and win it with. We executed to perfection the whole game.”
After Jaron Griffin scored his second touchdown to make it 28-12, Chatham (7-3) responded with a 12-yard strike from Sitzer to Quinten Kastner.
The Panthers recovered the onsides kick with 7:47 left, but a gang sack of Sitzer on fourth-and-goal from the Warrensburg 3 with 5:55 left was all the Burghers needed. Jaron Griffin converted a third-and-3 with a 25-yard run to help seal the victory.
Perrone said he was very proud of his players for putting in the effort to change Warrensburg’s perception in football.
“It was a long period of time before our sectional title last year,” Perrone said. “We talked about how we wanted to rewrite history and go back to back. It was four years ago that 4-5 was our best record. We were a little bit in the cellar. We’ve changed that. It’s a credit to the seniors. They’ve put Warrensburg football back on the map.”
