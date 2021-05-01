Warhawks win in Corinth-Fort Edward football merger's final game

"It's a sad day in sense that it's over, but we're happy it ended with a big win," said Fort Edward's Jeff Tully, the Warhawks co-coach.

C-FE took an 8-6 lead just before halftime on a 5-yard run and two-point conversion by Gabe Allen.

Hudson Falls (0-5) rallied for a 12-8 lead in the third quarter on a 5-yard scoring run by Andrew Hogan, but the Tigers came up just short on the conversion try.

C-FE turned the ball over on downs at the Hudson Falls 15 with five minutes left in the game, but got the ball back on Sullivan's interception at the Tigers' 25. He returned the pick to the 11, setting up the Warhawks' go-ahead score four plays later, bashing his way over the right side into the end zone on fourth and two.

"We just kept handing it to Brody, he wanted the ball every play," said Corinth's Brian Bowe, C-FE's other co-coach. "He was a beast."

"We leaned on him all year — he was gonna take us as far as we were gonna go," Tully said of Sullivan.

Hudson Falls opened the scoring on a 32-yard run by Hogan in the first quarter.

It was a thrilling end for the merged C-FE program, which went 8-7 in its two seasons of existence. Ten of the Warhawks' 20 players are seniors.