Warhawks win in Corinth-Fort Edward football merger's final game

For one last time, the Corinth-Fort Edward Warhawks lined up on a football field Saturday — and turned in a memorable final game.
Brody Sullivan refused to be denied on a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 42 seconds remaining, as he lifted the Warhawks to a 14-12 non-league victory at Hudson Falls. Sullivan set up his go-ahead touchdown with an interception deep in Tigers territory.
Hudson Falls drove to C-FE's 15-yard line in the final seconds, but the Warhawks' Mike Taylor knocked down a pass at the goal line on the final play. C-FE finished the Fall II season at 3-3 with the win.
"It felt great, going out with a win like that," said Sullivan, a Fort Edward senior who rushed for 108 yards on 14 carries. "It's been a weird year, a lot of challenges. We didn't even think we would have sports, with COVID and the (Fort Edward school) budget being voted down. We were grateful for the opportunity."
Not only was Saturday the final game for C-FE as a merged program, but also for Fort Edward as its own football entity. Fort Edward students will play football for South Glens Falls in the fall. Corinth joins a new merger with Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
"The last game for Fort Edward in name," Sullivan said. "I'm glad we were able to finish out the program with a win, especially beating a Class B team."
"It's a sad day in sense that it's over, but we're happy it ended with a big win," said Fort Edward's Jeff Tully, the Warhawks co-coach.
C-FE took an 8-6 lead just before halftime on a 5-yard run and two-point conversion by Gabe Allen.
Hudson Falls (0-5) rallied for a 12-8 lead in the third quarter on a 5-yard scoring run by Andrew Hogan, but the Tigers came up just short on the conversion try.
C-FE turned the ball over on downs at the Hudson Falls 15 with five minutes left in the game, but got the ball back on Sullivan's interception at the Tigers' 25. He returned the pick to the 11, setting up the Warhawks' go-ahead score four plays later, bashing his way over the right side into the end zone on fourth and two.
"We just kept handing it to Brody, he wanted the ball every play," said Corinth's Brian Bowe, C-FE's other co-coach. "He was a beast."
"We leaned on him all year — he was gonna take us as far as we were gonna go," Tully said of Sullivan.
Hudson Falls opened the scoring on a 32-yard run by Hogan in the first quarter.
It was a thrilling end for the merged C-FE program, which went 8-7 in its two seasons of existence. Ten of the Warhawks' 20 players are seniors.
"The last game of the merger — what a way to go out, especially for the seniors who molded the program into what it became," Bowe said. "We didn't always have the numbers, but the kids we had worked their tails off — we couldn’t ask for better group of kids."
"We both needed each other — we bonded right at the start," Sullivan said of his teammates from Corinth. "We had a winning record over last two years, which is a big turnaround for both of us. The way we finished off, we worked hard for this moment."
Warrensburg won its first football game on the final day of the Fall II season, grinding out a 16-7 Class D victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.