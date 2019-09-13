For the newly merged Corinth-Fort Edward football team, win No. 1 is in the books. The challenge for the Warhawks on Saturday is to keep the streak going.
Coming off its 20-12 victory at Hoosick Falls in their Sept. 6 season opener, C-FE hosts Whitehall in a non-league game, set for 1 p.m. at Fort Edward High School.
For the Corinth players, last week's win was their first since the end of the 2017 season, after going 0-9 last year.
"The kids were super excited to win," said Jeff Tully, who co-coaches the Warhawks with Brian Bowe. "It was huge to get that first win right away, but we can't be content with one win. It's a long season."
Against Hoosick Falls, C-FE held the Panthers to 150 total yards, while Gabe Allen and quarterback Brody Sullivan split 208 rushing yards to lead the Warhawks. Allen scored all three of C-FE's touchdowns, one on a recovery of a punt blocked by teammate Will Denton.
"They're a very explosive team, and Brian (Bowe) came up with a good defensive plan," Tully said. "Our defensive ends played a vital role — Will Denton and Connor Smith kept the edge and contained (Hoosick Falls' QB Max) Kipp inside."
However, Whitehall is a much different team, a power-running team that rolled to a 35-12 season-opening win over Hoosic Valley last week.
"Whitehall is going to challenge us by being physical — they want to drive the ball right on you," Tully said. "They'll try to wear us down and defensively they're always very tough. We'll have to do a good job in the trenches. This will be a good test for our kids."
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehall got banged up in the opening minutes against Hoosic Valley. The Railroaders lost quarterback Brandon Bakerian, freshman receiver Cash Burgey and tackle Parker Gugliotta in succession, though Gugliotta is expected back this week.
"We were down two linebackers and a cornerback for almost the whole game, so we were scrambling," Whitehall head coach Rich Gould said. "I don't know what to expect this weekend."
Gould said he was happy with how the Railroaders' offensive line played. They paved the way for Whitehall to rush for 353 yards, including 137 by Tyler Shattuck and another 103 by David Austin. Shattuck and fullback Brendan Covey each scored twice.
"We'll have to try to ground and pound them," Gould said. "We'll see how our younger kids step up."
The Warhawks are a Class C team that is playing an independent schedule against mostly Class D teams, and so it is ineligible for sectionals.
Whitehall is one of four teams in Class D this season in Section II — Warrensburg, Chatham and Helderberg Valley are the others — so C-FE will provide a solid non-league test.
"We want to be there at the end (in Class D), so we're hoping to get through the rest of the season as healthy as we can," Gould said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.