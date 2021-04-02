Warhawks fall short against Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN 7, CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 6: The Warhawks came up just short in a Class C North defensive struggle at Johnstown.

Late in the first quarter, Ashton Sullivan returned a fumble 75 yards to the Johnstown 13, setting up his 9-yard touchdown run a few plays later. However, C-FE fumbled on the two-point conversion try.

Early in the second quarter, the Sir Bills drove for their only score of the night, as Chase Benton ran in from 5 yards out and Ryan Hoyt kicked the PAT for the lead.

The Warhawks' last chance ended with a fumble at the Johnstown 31 with less than three minutes to play.

Johnstown 7, Corinth-FE 6 Corinth-FE (1-2);6;0;0;0 — 6 J'town (1-2);0;7;0;0 — 7 First quarter CFE — A. Sullivan 9 run (run failed), 3:59 Second quarter J — Benton 5 run (Hoyt kick), 11:15

