Warhawks fall short against Johnstown
Warhawks fall short against Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN 7, CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 6: The Warhawks came up just short in a Class C North defensive struggle at Johnstown.

Late in the first quarter, Ashton Sullivan returned a fumble 75 yards to the Johnstown 13, setting up his 9-yard touchdown run a few plays later. However, C-FE fumbled on the two-point conversion try.

Early in the second quarter, the Sir Bills drove for their only score of the night, as Chase Benton ran in from 5 yards out and Ryan Hoyt kicked the PAT for the lead.

The Warhawks' last chance ended with a fumble at the Johnstown 31 with less than three minutes to play.

