Warhawks fall short against Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN 7, CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 6: The Warhawks came up just short in a Class C North defensive struggle at Johnstown.
Late in the first quarter, Ashton Sullivan returned a fumble 75 yards to the Johnstown 13, setting up his 9-yard touchdown run a few plays later. However, C-FE fumbled on the two-point conversion try.
Early in the second quarter, the Sir Bills drove for their only score of the night, as Chase Benton ran in from 5 yards out and Ryan Hoyt kicked the PAT for the lead.
The Warhawks' last chance ended with a fumble at the Johnstown 31 with less than three minutes to play.
Jackson Brand scored four touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 50-34 Class B North football victory over South Glens Falls.
Queensbury got 101 rushing yards from Jason Rodriguez, but could not stop Burnt Hills in a 49-0 Class A football loss Friday.
Schuylerville rolled to a 54-8 Class C North football victory over Granville on Friday, as the Horses gave up their first points of the season