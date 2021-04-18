 Skip to main content
WarEagles top Warrensburg
LAKE GEORGE — Cole Clarke passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team rolled to a 28-6 Class D North victory over Warrensburg on Saturday night.

The WarEagles improved to 5-0, and are scheduled to face 4-0 Greenwich on Friday night at Lake George in a battle of unbeatens.

LG/H-L coach Zac Kozersky said there are no Class D playoffs planned because of the number of schools that had been put on pause over the condensed season — crossover games are scheduled instead.

Clarke, who completed 10 of 15 passes, connected with Luke Pelchar, Brody McCabe and Brendan Lamby for scores. Clarke also ran 15 yards for a touchdown. Lamby caught six passes for 129 yards.

Anthony Girard ran 39 yards for Warrensburg's only score in the Burghers' second game of the Fall II season.

LG/H-L 28, Warrensburg 6

Warrens. (0-2);0;6;0;0 — 6

LG/H-L (5-0);0;14;8;6 — 28

Second quarter

LG/HL — Pelchar 34 pass from Clarke (pass failed)

W — Girard 39 run (pass failed)

LG/HL — McCabe 18 pass from Clarke (McCabe pass from Clarke)

Third quarter

LG/HL — Clarke 15 run (Lamby pass from Clarke)

Fourth quarter

LG/HL — Lamby 38 pass from Clarke (pass failed)

