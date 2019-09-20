{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Cole Clarke scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak in overtime Friday night to lift the Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football team to a 20-14 non-league victory over Chatham.

The WarEagles, who improved to 1-2 overall, had stopped Chatham on the first overtime possession. Tico Cardenas made a tackle for a loss, then Cameron Duers forced and recovered a fumble to set up LG/H-L's OT try.

Clarke completed 8 of 20 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with brother Shane Clarke and Isaiah Burnett in the first half for a 14-0 halftime lead. Burnett led the WarEagles on the ground with 68 yards on 10 rushes.

The Panthers (2-1) battled back with rushing touchdowns by Quinten Kastner and Thomas Van Tassel, the latter a 6-yard run with 3:30 left in regulation. Kastner finished with 123 yards on 12 carries.

