GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell scored five touchdowns Saturday as Glens Falls rolled to a 49-16 victory over Hudson in a Class B football game.
Woodell scored on a 38-yard fumble return, a 1-yard run and a 5-yard run for a 22-0 lead. Aiden Hirsch scored on 37-yard pass from Noah Girard, followed by two Woodell punt returns for touchdowns and a 43-0 halftime lead.
Glens Falls takes 15-0 lead 2:22 left I first quarter on Woodell 1yd run #518football pic.twitter.com/EmCmHOZQ7z— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 28, 2019
Hirsch scored in the second half on a 20-yard run as the Indians improved to 4-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Woodell scores from 5 yds out for 22-0 Glens Falls lead to start second quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/c3Uu0xBeCz— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 28, 2019
Check back later for an updated story and a photo gallery.
Here comes Glens Falls @GFSDathletics #518football pic.twitter.com/tyCxbFcDxi— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 28, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.