{{featured_button_text}}
Football: Glens Falls vs. Hudson

Glens Falls linebacker Gavin Williams grabs the jersey of Hudson running back Michael Green during Saturday's football game at Glens Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell scored five touchdowns Saturday as Glens Falls rolled to a 49-16 victory over Hudson in a Class B football game.

Woodell scored on a 38-yard fumble return, a 1-yard run and a 5-yard run for a 22-0 lead. Aiden Hirsch scored on 37-yard pass from Noah Girard, followed by two Woodell punt returns for touchdowns and a 43-0 halftime lead.

Hirsch scored in the second half on a 20-yard run as the Indians improved to 4-0.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Check back later for an updated story and a photo gallery.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments