Unbeaten Glens Falls cruises past Green Tech

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson, Skyler Sturdevant and Dimaggio Riley each scored two touchdowns Saturday to lead Glens Falls to a 48-6 Class B football victory over Green Tech.

The Indians, who remained undefeated at 7-0 in the league and overall, also got a 9-yard scoring run from quarterback Carson Rath.

Wilkinson finished with 132 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers, and Riley added 56 yards on four rushes. Rath completed 8 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two interceptions.

Glens Falls, ranked 10th in the state in Class B, jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on two touchdown runs by Wilkinson and one by Sturdevant.

The Indians complete their regular season Friday night with a game at Scotia.

Glens Falls 48, Green Tech 6 Green Tech (1-6, 1-6);0;0;6;0 — 6 Glens Falls (7-0, 7-0);21;7;13;7 — 48 First quarter GF — Wilkinson 1 run (McClenning kick) GF — Wilkinson 16 run (Cygan kick) GF — Sturdevant 1 run (McClenning kick) Second quarter GF — Sturdevant 10 run (McClenning kick) Third quarter GF — Rath 9 run (McClenning kick) GT — McCray 10 pass from Bender (conversion failed) GF — Riley 19 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter GF — Riley 5 run (McClenning kick)