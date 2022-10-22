Unbeaten Glens Falls cruises past Green Tech

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson, Skyler Sturdevant and Dimaggio Riley each scored two touchdowns Saturday to lead Glens Falls to a 48-6 Class B football victory over Green Tech.
The Indians, who remained undefeated at 7-0 in the league and overall, also got a 9-yard scoring run from quarterback Carson Rath.
Wilkinson finished with 132 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers, and Riley added 56 yards on four rushes. Rath completed 8 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two interceptions.
Glens Falls, ranked 10th in the state in Class B, jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on two touchdown runs by Wilkinson and one by Sturdevant.
The Indians complete their regular season Friday night with a game at Scotia.