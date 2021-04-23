Troy pummels Queensbury in Class A semifinal

TROY 48, QUEENSBURY 0: Xavier Leigh scored three touchdowns, two on passes from Alex Wolfe, as Troy rolled past Queensbury in a Class A semifinal.

Leigh scored on passes of 30 and 49 yards and a 5-yard run, and Wolfe and Avion Smith each added two scoring runs apiece as the Flying Horses improved to 6-0. Wolfe was 6 for 10 passing for 154 yards, and Leigh rushed for 74 yards.