Troy pummels Queensbury in Class A semifinal

TROY 48, QUEENSBURY 0: Xavier Leigh scored three touchdowns, two on passes from Alex Wolfe, as Troy rolled past Queensbury in a Class A semifinal.

Leigh scored on passes of 30 and 49 yards and a 5-yard run, and Wolfe and Avion Smith each added two scoring runs apiece as the Flying Horses improved to 6-0. Wolfe was 6 for 10 passing for 154 yards, and Leigh rushed for 74 yards.

Kolby Anderson led the Spartans (2-2) with 102 yards on 12 carries. Queensbury was held to 145 total yards in the game.

