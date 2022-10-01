 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Touse's late TD lifts Bulldogs to victory

QUEENSBURY — Cody Touse scored on a 3-yard run with 7:29 left in regulation Saturday as South Glens Falls held on for a 12-6 Class A Grasso football victory over Queensbury.

The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-3) earned their first win over Queensbury in 15 years, and first at Queensbury since 1993.

Brandin Luman ran 43 yards for South High’s first score in the second quarter. Ian Reynolds returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards to pull the Spartans (0-2, 0-4) into a 6-6 tie.

The Bulldogs’ defense held Queensbury to a net gain of 128 yards total offense.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

South High 12, Queensbury 6

South High (1-1, 1-3);0;6;0;6 — 12

Queensbury (0-2, 0-4);0;0;6;0 — 6

First quarter

SGF — Luman 43 run (run failed), 6:16

Third quarter

Q — Reynolds 65 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:51

Fourth quarter

SGF — Touse 3 run (pass failed), 7:29

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989.

