Touse's late TD lifts Bulldogs to victory (updated)

QUEENSBURY — Matt Howard had to wipe away a couple of tears after his postgame speech to his South Glens Falls football players Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs head coach had just watched his club beat Queensbury at its own ground-and-pound game for South High's first victory over the Spartans in 15 years.

Stuffing Queensbury on defense and running the Spartans' double-wing offense right back at them, the Bulldogs earned a 12-6 victory in a Class A Grasso division slugfest. South High improved to 1-1 in the division, 1-3 overall, while the Spartans dropped to 0-2, 0-4.

"It means everything," said Howard, a 2007 Queensbury graduate and former Spartan standout. "I have massive respect for the Queensbury football program and everything that it's done. To beat them on their field is a testament to these kids showing up to work, doing what they're told, being focused, grinding it out. It wasn't pretty."

"My confidence really came from the coaches. The coaches believed in all of us and they knew that we could do this," said junior Cody Touse, who scored the go-ahead touchdown from 3 yards out with 7:29 left in regulation.

Touse's score was set up by a fumble recovery by teammate Jacobie Hunt at the Spartans' 13-yard line, on a ball jarred loose by Jackson Salaway. Four plays later, Touse ran left and carried a Queensbury defender with him as he lunged into the end zone.

From there, the defense held on for South High's first road win at Queensbury since 1993.

"We knew that if we kept running the ball on that same play, we were gaining yards every time," Touse said. "We all worked together as a family and we moved the ball down that field."

"Just a super-power to the left, pounding it in," Howard said. "We needed 3 yards, we got 3 yards. We kept it simple — sometimes simple wins."

Howard — whose coaching staff includes Queensbury alums Matt Miller and Mike Leonbruno, plus their old head coach, former Spartans mentor John Irion — said the Bulldogs installed their new offensive formation during the week.

South High ground out 152 yards, powered by sophomore fullback Max Maziejka, whose plunges up the middle gained 59 yards on 13 carries. Brandin Luman — who scored South High's first touchdown on a 43-yard run early in the second quarter — led all rushers with 75 yards on 11 rushes.

"You could see we changed our scheme and it worked," sophomore quarterback Brock Killian said. "We went right at them — smash-mouth football, old-school South Glens Falls football."

"We stayed double-tight, double-wing, ran it right back at them and found a way to get one more score than they did today," Howard said.

Ian Reynolds returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards to pull the Spartans into a 6-6 tie.

From the start, however, it was clear that the Bulldogs meant business, particularly on defense, as they stuffed Queensbury's inside runs and kept senior standout Trevon Bailey bottled up. Bailey was held to 16 yards on 10 carries, got banged up and was held out of the fourth quarter.

South High held the Spartans to 128 total yards and six first downs. Queensbury turned the ball over on downs four times.

"The defense all did their parts — we were unstoppable out there," said Hunt, a senior linebacker. "We stopped them behind the line most of the time."

"Our defense swarmed to the football," Howard said. "They did what they were told, they gang-tackled, they got some turnovers. They played the best game I've ever seen them play. They played inspired football."

Said Dave Huth, Queensbury's first-year head coach: "They were shooting the gaps pretty good on us. I thought we made some good adjustments, but ball security and penalties killed us."

Despite the disappointing loss, Huth said he saw some positives in the game.

"I saw some heart from some of these younger kids, that's awesome to see," Huth said. "I'm looking forward to our film session on Monday to really see where we can clean up some things. We haven't gotten it to click yet, we're on the verge of it. We just need to keep moving forward."

South High 12, Queensbury 6 South High (1-1, 1-3);0;6;0;6 — 12 Queensbury (0-2, 0-4);0;0;6;0 — 6 First quarter SGF — Luman 43 run (run failed), 6:16 Third quarter Q — Reynolds 65 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:51 Fourth quarter SGF — Touse 3 run (pass failed), 7:29