Top 10 Games of the last 10 seasons

In a wild, back-and-forth shootout of a rivalry well-known for wild games, this one was another thriller. Matt Parmenter scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run in overtime to lift Cambridge past Greenwich. The Indians overcame a monster performance by the Witches’ John Barnes, who rushed for 360 yards and three TDs, but he was stopped short of the goal line as time expired on what would have been the winning score. Greenwich had rallied for a 34-26 third-quarter lead, but Parmenter, who finished with 143 yards, scored from 9 yards out with four minutes left in regulation, and Ethan English hit Shaeden Mosso with the two-point conversion to pull the Indians even at 34-34. In OT, Parmenter scored first, and then, with Greenwich facing a fourth and 21, QB Jake Jennings was knocked out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker to end the game.