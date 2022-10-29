 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ticonderoga snaps long losing streak with win over Mountaineers

TICONDEROGA 29, CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L 6: Ticonderoga snapped a 24-game losing streak with a victory over the Mountaineers in a crossover battle of winless football teams.

The Sentinels, who improved to 1-7 with the win, had not won since the first game of the 2019 season.

Logan Westervelt scored on a 10-yard run for the Mountaineers' only points in the loss. The Mountaineers fell to 0-9 and extended their losing streak to 17 straight games. Westervelt rushed for 37 yards and Keegan Baker added 38 yards for C/FE/H-L.

