AuSABLE VALLEY 28, TICONDEROGA 0: The Sentinels were shut out for the second straight week as they fell to AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action Friday night.

Carson Garcia threw a pair of touchdown passes and Ethan Depo added two scores on the ground for the Patriots (2-1).

Ti's Kam Vigliotti led all rushers with 101 yards on 16 carries, but the team was held to 132 total yards.

The Sentinels (0-2) opened the season last week with a 55-0 loss to Saranac.

