TICONDEROGA — Owen Stonitsch and Connall Tierney scored touchdowns Ticonderoga opened the season with a 12-7 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory over Peru on Friday.

Stonitsch scored from 1 yard out in the first quarter, and the Sentinels held a 6-0 lead for most of the game.

Tierney caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Terrence Benedict to give Ticonderoga a 12-0 lead with 1:33 left in regulation. Benedict passed for 219 yards in the game, and Tierney caught six passes for 110 yards.

Peru did not score until the final 33 seconds of the contest. The Sentinels picked off four passes, including two by Monty Benedict and an end-zone interception by Dillon Schlogl.

