Ticonderoga game postponed after car accident
TICONDEROGA POSTPONED: Ticonderoga's scheduled Friday night home game against AuSable Valley was postponed after a non-fatal automobile accident Friday afternoon involving four members of the football team, according to The Press-Republican.

As of Saturday night, no decision had been made whether the game would be played or not. Reports said it could be played Monday or Tuesday. Ticonderoga is 0-2 this season and was shut out in both games.

