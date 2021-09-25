Ticonderoga game postponed after car accident

TICONDEROGA POSTPONED: Ticonderoga's scheduled Friday night home game against AuSable Valley was postponed after a non-fatal automobile accident Friday afternoon involving four members of the football team, according to The Press-Republican.

As of Saturday night, no decision had been made whether the game would be played or not. Reports said it could be played Monday or Tuesday. Ticonderoga is 0-2 this season and was shut out in both games.