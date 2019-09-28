{{featured_button_text}}

SARANAC LAKE — In a battle of pass-heavy Champlain Valley Athletic Conference teams, Saranac Lake roared out to a 35-0 lead, including four touchdown passes by Rhett Darrah, and went on to win 42-20.

The Sentinels (1-3) were led by Terrence Benedict, who completed 12 of 22 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with brother Monty Benedict for 20 yards and Connor Yaw for 34 yards. Yaw also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For the Red Storm (3-1), Darrah went 7 for 8 passing for 178 yards, and Ben Munn scored three times, twice on runs and once on a pass. Darrah also hit Braden Ryan for a pair of scores.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments