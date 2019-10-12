Plattsburgh 27, Ticonderoga 6: Terrence Benedict passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough Saturday as Ticonderoga suffered its fifth straight loss.
Benedict, who completed 20 of 38 pass attempts, tossed a 1-yard touchdown to brother Monty Benedict in the fourth quarter for the Sentinels' only score.
The Hornets got a pair of touchdown passes from Liam Perkins, plus 90 rushing yards and a score by Jayvon Carpenter. Foster Ovios had two of Plattsburgh's four interceptions.
